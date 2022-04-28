Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Indy man's body found more than 2 months after he went missing at Dunes National Park

LakeMichigan.JPG
Indiana DNR
LakeMichigan.JPG
Posted at 3:42 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 15:45:41-04

PORTER COUNTY — The body of an Indianapolis man has been recovered from Lake Michigan more than two months after he fell into the water while at Indiana Dunes National Park.

Bryce Dunfee, 22, was found dead Thursday morning at West Beach in Porter County, nearly a half-mile from where he was last seen in late February, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Dunfee was reported missing Feb. 21. At about 5:30 p.m. that day, he and at least four other people went onto shelf ice along the shoreline and it began to crack. The others were able to retreat, but Dunfee fell into the water.

The others tried to get him out of the water, but DNR said large waves and unstable ice hindered their efforts.

Multiple agencies were involved in a search but weren't immediately able to locate Dunfee.

Officers with the Ogden Dunes, Portage and Gary police departments, Indiana Dunes National Park rangers, and the Porter County Coroner's Office assisted DNR.

WRTV has reached out to the Porter County Coroner's Office to confirm whether Dunfee's official cause of death has been determined.

TOP STORIES: Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers | Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side | Park Tudor student attacked: What his mother wants to see done in response | Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars | Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!