JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal accident on northbound I-65 that occurred Thursday.

At approximately 11:54 a.m., dispatchers received a call for a pedestrian struck near the 96 mile marker near Whiteland. Unfortunately, the pedestrian did not survive the accident.

Johnson County is being assisted by Whiteland Fire Department and the Indiana State Police in the investigation.

This story is a developing story.