CARMEL — The holiday weekend kicks off today and the Carmel Fire Department wants to remind you to be careful while celebrating.

“This is a time that people really need to be careful. The first thing we always suggest is (to) go to the professional shows. Don't do them on your own because something can happen — and a lot of times it will,” Carmel Firefighter Tim Griffin said.

Griffin isn’t just talking about the big fireworks. He said most injuries the department sees come from sparklers.

“You give them to your kids, and they are 1500 degrees to 2000 degrees, so we're talking extremely hot. They can burn the skin really fast, and not to mention even after that for a long time they can (burn),” Griffin said.

Mortars that the professionals use are the most dangerous. Griffin said members of the public shouldn't use them.

“Anything can happen. This is soft tissue, and these are large explosions, so you need to be careful, be safe and go to the professional shows,” Griffin said.

Griffin said you should keep several things in mind if you decide to do fireworks:



Make sure you have plenty of space between you and the fireworks

Never let children handle fireworks

Wear protective glasses

Have a water source nearby

Here are more tips from the National Safety Council.