Man dies, adult and baby escape house fire in Hope

HOPE — The Indiana State Fire Marshal and multiple other agencies are investigating a deadly house fire in Hope on Tuesday morning.
The Hope town marshal said the home's resident and his 5-month-old baby were able to escape and told police a man was still inside the burning home, located in the 100 block of Schaefer Drive.
Police tried to gain entry into the bedroom but were overcome by smoke.
The victim, identified as Thomas Clark, died at the scene.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
TOP STORIES: $30 million golf and entertainment venue opening in downtown Indianapolis in June | PHOTOS: Plainfield Walmart distribution center fire | Live Updates: Walmart distribution center fire in Plainfield | Indianapolis car dealership under investigation for odometer fraud | New Castle High School varsity baseball coach resigns as district conducts investigation