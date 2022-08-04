Man dies after driving off road, crashing into tree in Lawrence, police say

LAWRENCE — A man died from injuries he suffered when drove off a road and crashed into a tree early Thursday, police say.

The man was driving southwest on Pendleton Pike/IN 67 near the 12000 block of Daffodil Court when his truck "unexplainably drifted off the roadway" and hit the tree, said Lawrence police Sgt. Matthew Miller.

After hitting the tree, the truck then spun around, went on its side, and hit another tree, according to Miller.

Fire officials told WRTV the man became trapped inside the truck and had to be extricated before he was transported to a local hospital by an ambulance.

He was later pronounced dead, Miller said.

He was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

Police are still working to determine what caused the crash. It's not clear whether drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not released the man's identity.