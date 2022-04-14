Watch
Man dies after hitting truck, crashing head-on with oncoming car in Jackson Co. crash

Posted at 11:16 PM, Apr 13, 2022
JACKSON COUNTY — A Scottsburg man died Wednesday when his vehicle went into oncoming traffic, hit the side of a dump truck, then crashed head-on with another vehicle.

Ronnie Brickley Jr., 43, was pronounced dead at the scene and another person suffered minor injuries when her car was hit by debris as a result of the crash, according to Indiana State Police.

State troopers responded about 3 p.m. for a report of a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 south of Seymour.

Investigators determined Brickley was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on U.S. 31 south of County Road 275 North when for an unknown the pickup truck crossed the center line into the path of a dump truck heading south.

Brickley then struck the side of that truck and went toward a second dump truck, which he hit head-on. The force of the collision threw debris toward a fourth vehicle, a Kia Sportage, causing minor damage and injuries to its 62-year-old driver, ISP said.

The other two drivers involved in the crash were uninjured,

U.S. 31 was closed for about four hours after the crash.

Alcohol and drugs aren't believed to be factors in the crash, but police say toxicology results are still pending.

An investigation is ongoing.

