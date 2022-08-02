Man dies in weekend motorcycle crash on I-465 entrance ramp, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist died after he crashed on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 Saturday on the city's northeast side, police say.

It happened as Joshua Robinson, 33, was heading from East 56th Street to the northbound lanes of I-465, according to Indiana State Pollice Sgt. John Perrine.

Police responded to the scene about 1:27 a.m.

"Investigators believe speed was a factor," Perrine said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office released Robinson's identity on Monday.

That same day, a 73-year-old Bargersville man died in a separate crash on I-465 involving four vehicles.

Police responded to that crash about 4:30 p.m. near where I-465 southbound intersects with I-70 on Indianapolis' east side.