INDIANAPOLIS — A man was left in "very critical condition" after becoming stuck inside a home on fire Thursday in the Far Eastside area, an official said.

The man needed to be removed from the building by firefighters and was later transported to a local hospital, according to Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

Crews were dispatched about 11:49 p.m. to the home, which is in the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street. That's in the Northeastwood neighborhood near 38th Street and North Post Road.

Calls indicated there was someone inside the home. There were also reports of a "boom" heard, Reith said.

Once at the scene, responders saw heavy smoke and flames and began extinguishing the blaze.

Reith said the man was removed from the home within 15 minutes of crews arriving. The flames were put out within about 20 minutes.

Downed power lines were reported near the home as well, according to Reith.

Investigators are still working to determine how and where the fire started.

"Clearly (we) don't know what happened here today," Reith said. "Everything is very preliminary."

Additional detail;s were not immediately available.