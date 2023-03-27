Man riding scooter struck, killed by driver while crossing busy Indy road

INDIANAPOLIS — A man riding a scooter was struck and killed while crossing a busy Indianapolis road Monday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 10200 block of E. Washington Street just after 3 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck. Arriving officers located an unresponsive man in the road.

According to IMPD, preliminary information suggests that a driver traveling eastbound on E. Washington Street struck a man on a motorized scooter that was crossing the street.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police say the driver did stay on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.