Mooresville police searching for mother-child pair, boyfriend

MOORESVILLE — A statewide missing persons notification has been declared in the disappearances of a 3-year-old boy and the boyfriend of his mother.

Steven Bryan, 3, and Caleb Blevins, 30, were last seen July 20 in Mooresville and are believed to be with Steven's mother, 29-year-old Deborah Bryan, according to information from a Silver Alert and Mooresville Police Detective Matthew McDaniel.

McDaniel said the Silver Alert was requested Friday because it had been more than 30 days since the group had been reported missing, making the alert eligible by statute.

Deborah Bryan drives a silver 2020 Toyota Rav4 SUV with the Indiana plate number VSH490.

Steven is described as about 3 feet, 5 inches tall and 32 pounds. Blevins is described as about 6 feet tall and 225 pounds.

Police asked anyone with more information to call 911 or the Mooresville Police Department at at 317-831-3434.