More than 7,500 lose power in Greenwood because of squirrel

GREENWOOD — On Tuesday morning, thousands of Duke Energy customers lost their power due to a squirrel in Greenwood.

According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, just before 9:30 a.m. Duke Energy crews responded after learning of the outage affecting more than 7,500 customers.

Workers learned the outage was caused by a squirrel that came in contact with substation equipment.

As of 3 p.m., more than 5,500 customers have had their power restored. Duke Energy believes power will be fully restored in the community by 5:33 p.m.