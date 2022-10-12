Mother, high school students able to run away from car stuck on tracks moments before train hits it

HANCOCK COUNTY — A mother and her two high school-aged children were able to run away from their car stuck on train tracks moments before it was hit early Wednesday morning near McCordsville.

A 44-year-old woman, of Fortville, and her two high school-aged children were able to get out of the car before a train hit it around 7:30 a.m. near County Road 400 West and State Road 67, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

The car was pushed off the tracks when it was hit by the train and struck the woman, who was knocked unconscious, according to the release. She was taken to a local hospital and appeared to be stable.

Photo Provided/Hancock County Sheriff's Office

The children, who attend Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, were able to get far enough away and weren't injured, according to the release.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver stopped on the tracks because another driver in front of it couldn't turn onto State Road 67 due to heavy traffic.

Photo Provided/Hancock County Sheriff's Office

CSX Railroad sent an investigator to the scene to help investigate.