Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Mother, high school students able to run away from car stuck on tracks moments before train hits it

IMGP5484.JPG
Photo Provided/Hancock County Sheriff's Office
A woman and two high school-aged children were able to escape serious injuries after their car was stuck on train tracks. They were able to run away moments before the train hit it.
IMGP5484.JPG
Posted at 11:26 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 11:26:23-04

HANCOCK COUNTY — A mother and her two high school-aged children were able to run away from their car stuck on train tracks moments before it was hit early Wednesday morning near McCordsville.

A 44-year-old woman, of Fortville, and her two high school-aged children were able to get out of the car before a train hit it around 7:30 a.m. near County Road 400 West and State Road 67, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

The car was pushed off the tracks when it was hit by the train and struck the woman, who was knocked unconscious, according to the release. She was taken to a local hospital and appeared to be stable.

IMGP5497.JPG

The children, who attend Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, were able to get far enough away and weren't injured, according to the release.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver stopped on the tracks because another driver in front of it couldn't turn onto State Road 67 due to heavy traffic.

IMGP5477.JPG

CSX Railroad sent an investigator to the scene to help investigate.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE