Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV over weekend in Fishers

Posted at 1:55 PM, Oct 24, 2022
FISHERS — A motorcyclist died after colliding with an SUV Sunday afternoon in Fishers, police say.

The motorcycle operator, 20-year-old Nathaniel Stewart of McCordsville, died at a local hospital where he was taken for treatment following the crash, according to the Fishers Police Department.

Police found Stewart injured while responding about 4 p.m. to the intersection of Olio Road and East 116th Street.

An investigation found that at the time of the crash, Stewart was traveling south on Olio Road and the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was coming from the north.

The Jeep's driver, an 18-year-old from Fortville, stayed at the scene and cooperating with the investigation, police say.

Investigators do not believe that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Additional details haven't been released. An investigation is ongoing.

