Motorcyclist dies after colliding with parked car on Indianapolis' Near Southside neighborhood

Andrew Malone
Posted at 11:15 AM, Oct 13, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist died when he crashed with a parked, unattended car Wednesday afternoon in the city's Near Southside area, police say.

Larry Lynch, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene as officers responded about 1 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Madison Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Coroner's Office.

That location is near the intersection of Madison Avenue and East Raymond Street

Police haven't provided additional details but say the investigation is "still active and ongiong."

Anyone with more information may contact IMPD's non-emergency line at 317-327-3811.

