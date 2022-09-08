Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

New K-9 named after Officer Noah Shahnavaz donated to Elwood Police

elwood shanny k9.png
Provided/Elwood Police Department
Elwood Police Lieutenant Marcus Shoppell and K-9 Shanny<br/>
elwood shanny k9.png
Posted at 1:05 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 13:05:27-04

ELWOOD — One of the newest members of the Elwood Police Department is helping to carry on the legacy of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

"Shanny," a Dutch Shepherd, is the newest member of the department. Shanny was one of Officer Shahnavaz's nicknames.

Vohne Liche Kennels, a K-9 training facility in Denver, Ind, donated Shanny to the department.

"Lt. [Marcus] Shoppell & Shanny begin their 6 weeks of training Monday & afterwards will be hitting the streets of Elwood to pick right up where Noah left off," Elwood Police shared on Facebook.

REMEMBERING NOAH: Elwood business dedicates mural to fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz | Remember Noah: Unique thin blue line flag finds home at Elwood PD | Everything we know about fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz

TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE