New K-9 named after Officer Noah Shahnavaz donated to Elwood Police

ELWOOD — One of the newest members of the Elwood Police Department is helping to carry on the legacy of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
"Shanny," a Dutch Shepherd, is the newest member of the department. Shanny was one of Officer Shahnavaz's nicknames.
Vohne Liche Kennels, a K-9 training facility in Denver, Ind, donated Shanny to the department.
"Lt. [Marcus] Shoppell & Shanny begin their 6 weeks of training Monday & afterwards will be hitting the streets of Elwood to pick right up where Noah left off," Elwood Police shared on Facebook.
