Remember Noah: Unique thin blue line flag finds home at Elwood PD

ELWOOD — The Central Indiana community and the Elwood Police Department continue to honor fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Last week, Brotherhood Designs LLC presented the Department a thin blue line flag made of retired fire hoses. The owners, Scott Carr and Rob Demlow, wanted to memorialize Officer Shahnavaz and show their support for the department.

Noah's parents, Matt and Laurie Shahnavaz, also got to see the flag that bears their son's name.

Provided/Elwood Police Department The Elwood Police Department, joined by Matt and Laurie Shahnavaz, join Brotherhood Designs LLC for the presentation of a thin blue flag honoring Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

"When everything happened ... the connection with Fishers and us being firefighters from Fishers, we just thought it was the right thing to do," Scott Carr with Brotherhood Designs said.

Laurie teaches in Hamilton Southeastern Schools and Noah is a Fishers High School graduate.

"We felt like it was the thing to do ... we were honored to make a memorial in his name and his family's name," Demlow said. "The connection that we have with our brothers and the service — our communities, you know, need our police and fire to protect them and do the things that we do. What happened to Noah is a tragic thing. But I believe we have a lot of people out there that are making a lot of appreciative comments and really appreciate their law enforcement and their firefighters."

On Wednesday, the flag was mounted in the Elwood Police Department garage above the workout mat area.

"Noah will be in our thoughts forever," Elwood Officer Doug Stanton shared on Facebook.

