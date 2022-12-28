No injuries report from large building fire on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, IFD firefighters began battling a heavy blaze and below freezing temperatures on the city's east side.

A large fire broke out in a vacant structure in the 2400 block of E. Washington Street.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pushing from the two story structure with heavy fire inside.

Interior attack crews reported collapse inside the structure with limited ability to reach the second floor. Still, the fire was brought under control in 80 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to IFD.