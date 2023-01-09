Northeast side Interstate 465 ramp to close beginning Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is preparing drivers for an upcoming ramp closure on the northeast side that will cause detours for thousands of drivers every day.

The ramp from 56th Street to Interstate-465 northbound is expected to close on or after rush hour on Friday, Jan. 13.

According to INDOT, the closure is to facilitate the movement of traffic as work continues around the I-465 and I-69 interchange.

Access from 56th Street to the northbound Shadeland Avenue will remain open.

The timing of the ramp closure could adjust, but drivers should be prepared for the change as early as Friday evening, according to INDOT. The ramp closure was previously planned for mid-December, but it was postponed until after the holidays.