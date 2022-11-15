Northern Indiana woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY — A northern Indiana woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday in Carroll County, police say.

Ashlena King, 29, of Oxford crashed with a tow truck driver, a 30-year-old Gary man, about 10 a.m. at the intersection of County roads 100 North and 500 East, according to Indiana State Police

An investigation found King was driving north on CR 500 East and stopped at a stop sign near CR 100 North, then continued through the intersection. It was then the tow truck driver, traveling east, hit the driver's side of King's vehicle.

Both vehicles came to a rest in a field on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The tow truck driver was not injured in the crash.

The Flora and Burlington police departments and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office responded. State troopers were later called to the scene for crash reconstruction.

Officials have not released additional information. An investigation is ongoing.