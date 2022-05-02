One dead after early morning apartment fire in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — One person is dead after an apartment fire early Monday morning in Greenfield.

The Greenfield Fire Territory was called around midnight to the fire on the second floor of a building near West Main Street and South State Street.

Deputy Chief Jason Horning said a man had to be evacuated from the apartment.

The fire territory and Greenfield Police Department Deputy Chief Chuck McMichael later confirmed to WRTV one person died after the fire.

Additional details about the person's death haven't been confirmed at this time.

Horning said the apartment was above a business and it doesn't appear the fire spread to the business.