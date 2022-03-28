One dead after semi-truck driver hits SUV in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — A 76-year-old is dead after a crash Monday morning in northern Hamilton County, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 8:25 a.m. near West 236th Street and Six Points Road, a semi-truck driver hit the driver's side door of an SUV driven by Calude Burton, of Sheridan, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Public Information Officer Byran Melton said deputies and emergency personnel found Burton dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office crash team.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

