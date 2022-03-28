Watch
One dead after semi-truck driver hits SUV in Hamilton County

Photo Provided/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
A 76-year-old was killed in a crash on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Hamilton County, according to the sheriff's office.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 12:49:08-04

HAMILTON COUNTY — A 76-year-old is dead after a crash Monday morning in northern Hamilton County, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 8:25 a.m. near West 236th Street and Six Points Road, a semi-truck driver hit the driver's side door of an SUV driven by Calude Burton, of Sheridan, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Public Information Officer Byran Melton said deputies and emergency personnel found Burton dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office crash team.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

