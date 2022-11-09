Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a driver, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says the person was hit on Nov. 2 around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Madison and Lawrence Avenues.

Their identity has not been publicly released.

Certified accident investigators responded to the scene.

IMPD says the investigation is still active and ongoing. It is unknown if any charges will be filed in the case.