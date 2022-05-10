Pedestrian hit at I-70 near Sam Jones Expressway, in critical condition, State Police say

INDIANAPOLIS — An adult pedestrian was transported to a hospital in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday at Interstate 70, police say.

It happened before 3:58 p.m. near the Sam Jones Expressway, between Indianapolis' west and southwest sides, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation.

The vehicle's driver remained at the scene following the crash, said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

INDOT's live traffic map showed at about 6:00 p.m. that the entrance ramp from the southbound lanes of the Sam Jones to eastbound I-70 was closed.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story.