Deadly crash on I-70 in Hancock County causes hours-long cleanup, delays

Traffic backup lasted for more than 6 hours after crash
Posted at 6:22 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 06:37:32-04

HANCOCK COUNTY — A person died late Thursday in a crash on Interstate 70 that has caused traffic delays for more than six hours, officials say.

Responders were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. Thursday to the crash, which happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Mt Comfort Road, according to Hancock County Dispatch.

At 4 a.m., the dispatch center said in a Facebook post that traffic was beginning to move again and there were no longer any stalled vehicles dispatchers were aware of.

The scene was cleared by about 1:30 am. but traffic was still backed up in the area by 6 a.m. Crews had to wake up drivers who had been sitting in traffic for hours.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted to Post Road as crews worked the scene.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. The exact number of people injured and killed in the crash is also not clear at this time.

This is a developing story.

