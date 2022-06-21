Watch
Person injured after car goes underneath semitrailer in I-65 crash

Collision initially closed highway in both directions
Photo Provided/INDOT
Emergency personnel responded to a serious crash on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, on Interstate 65 near State Road 267 in Boone County.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 14:05:54-04

BOONE COUNTY — A person is injured after crashing into a semi-truck on I-65, causing their car to become stuck underneath its trailer, police say.

A helicopter was called to the scene of that crash, which happened about 1 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the interstate to the west of Whitestown.

All lanes of the highway were closed in both directions between Old County Road 650 South and Hall Baker Road as a result.

As of about 2 p.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation says the closure could last for up to two hours. Southbound lanes were starting to reopen about that time.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said the patient's condition was not immediately known.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story.

