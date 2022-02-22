Person, pets found dead in Lebanon apartment fire

LEBANON — One person and several pets died in an apartment fire late Monday in the city's southern end.

It happened about 7:17 p.m. at Canterbury House Apartments, in the 1800 block of Sprucewood Drive, according to a news release from the Lebanon Fire Department.

Crews were originally dispatched for a reported cardiac arrest but discovered when they arrived that smoke was coming from a building.

The call was then upgraded to a structure fire and additional units were called.

Once inside, crews realized there had been a fire but it was already out. A person and several cats and a dog were found inside, but they did not survive.

The person's identity has not yet been released.

An investigation into the fire's cause and origin is underway.

Lebanon fire crews were assisted by Lebanon police, Boone County EMS, Whitestown Fire Department and Salvation Army of Boone County.