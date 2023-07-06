PHOTOS | Fallen ISP Trooper Aaron Smith's family & friends remember him through photos

Family and friends of Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith have shared some of the pictures and stories that bring comfort as they prepare to say their goodbyes.

Aaron was born January 9, 1990 in Franklin.

Family members tell WRTV's Rafael Sanchez that he lived by his favorite phrase, "You gotta let go, and let God."

They described him as "selfless, down to earth and a devout Christian," who was at peace whether he was hanging out with his wife, his brothers or cheering on Notre Dame.

Aaron began to soar at a young age - quite literally.

He was just 16 years old when he completed his first solo flight on June 3, 2006. His grandfather, known better as "Poppy," helped him get his pilots license while he attended Whiteland High School.

Provided by family Family photos of ISP Trooper Aaron Smith.

When he graduated high school in 2008, that experience led him to Indiana State University where he graduated with a degree in aviation management.

He met the love of his life, Megan, while attending Indiana State University.

Aaron enlisted in the Indiana National Guard in 2011 in honor of his best friend in high school, Jim Waters, who died in Afghanistan that year.

Aaron's father, Garry Smith, says he cherishes his memories of Aaron's childhood which included weekends full of football and watching the TV show 'COPS'.

"He was a very independent, fun loving man," Garry told Rafael. "I am proud of him. He loved helping people and always wanted to do the right thing."

Provided by family Family photos of ISP Trooper Aaron Smith.

Aaron's love for service started at a young age led him to follow in his father's footsteps.

Even foreshadowing his choice of career at the age of 6.

Provided by family Family photos of ISP Trooper Aaron Smith.

Aaron graduated from the 78th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy class and served his community as a trooper for nearly five years before his death in the line of duty.

His family and friends shared the following photos with WRTV of Aaron's life and the moments he cherished most.