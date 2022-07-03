Plainfield Police: report of impaired driver leads to pursuit, driver killed

PUTNAM COUNTY — One person is dead after a Saturday pursuit involving Plainfield Police.

Plainfield Police say around 1:30 p.m, officers responded to a call after a driver was reported to be driving erratically and all over the roadway.

Officers saw the vehicle swerving and committing traffic violations and pulled the vehicle over at U.S. 40 and Cartersburg Road.

Police say once the vehicle came to a stop, officers approached and asked the driver to exit. The driver then fled and a pursuit was started.

The driver continued going west on U.S. 40 and entered Putnam County.

Plainfield Police say the suspect and their vehicle left the roadway and crashed near County Road 550 E and U.S. 40.

The driver died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.