Silver Alert issued for missing 4-year-old in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — Plainfield police are searching the area of Legacy Farms neighborhood for a missing and possibly endangered child.

According to the police department, 4-year-old Fiedwenya Fiefe was last seen around 2 p.m. in the neighborhood. A Silver Alert was issued at 5:34 p.m.

She was wearing a long pink nightgown at the time.

Fiedwenya stands 41 inches tall and weighs 35 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Plainfield police department, Fiedwenya was in the home with her family and wandered off.

If you see Fiedwenya, call the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 or 911.

If in the area, you will likely see a large presence of Plainfield officers and the Plainfield firefighters.