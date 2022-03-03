Police search spas and homes in Hamilton, Marion counties

NOBLESVILLE — Police in Hamilton and Marion counties conducted searches Thursday morning at multiple spas and homes, police said.

According to information from the Noblesville Police Department, authorities performed searches beginning at 10 a.m. at eight locations due to reports of “alleged criminal activity.” No arrests were made.

The locations include:

Lucky Foot Spa in the 17800 block of Cumberland Road in Noblesville

Longevity Body & Foot Spa in the 170 block of Sheridan Road in Noblesville

Classic Spa in the 1100 block of South Street in Noblesville

Comfort Spa in the 14000 block of Mundy Drive in Fishers

Homes in Noblesville, Fishers, Westfield and Indianapolis

Investigations into the case began in December 2020. Police have not released additional details about what the case involved.

No arrests were made Thursday, according to Noblesville Police.

Thursday’s search warrant operations also included representatives from the Department of Homeland Security, the Indiana Department of Revenue, Indiana State Police, the Fishers Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the Westfield Police Department, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Prevail Inc. and the Noblesville Planning Department.