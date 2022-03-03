Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Police search spas and homes in Hamilton, Marion counties

noblesville0117.PNG
RTV6
Noblesville police are increasing patrols downtown in an effort to educate drivers and prevent crashes.
noblesville0117.PNG
Posted at 2:53 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 14:53:35-05

NOBLESVILLE — Police in Hamilton and Marion counties conducted searches Thursday morning at multiple spas and homes, police said.

According to information from the Noblesville Police Department, authorities performed searches beginning at 10 a.m. at eight locations due to reports of “alleged criminal activity.” No arrests were made.

The locations include:

  • Lucky Foot Spa in the 17800 block of Cumberland Road in Noblesville
  • Longevity Body & Foot Spa in the 170 block of Sheridan Road in Noblesville
  • Classic Spa in the 1100 block of South Street in Noblesville
  • Comfort Spa in the 14000 block of Mundy Drive in Fishers
  • Homes in Noblesville, Fishers, Westfield and Indianapolis

Investigations into the case began in December 2020. Police have not released additional details about what the case involved.

No arrests were made Thursday, according to Noblesville Police.

Thursday’s search warrant operations also included representatives from the Department of Homeland Security, the Indiana Department of Revenue, Indiana State Police, the Fishers Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the Westfield Police Department, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Prevail Inc. and the Noblesville Planning Department.

TOP STORIES: ISP: 18-year-old woman shot and killed in Miami County | Two sisters arrested after woman killed outside Indy shopping center | Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | IMPD officer shot while responding to vehicle accident in Fountain Square in Indianapolis | At least 4 injured after driver crashes into Cold Stone Creamery in Greenwood

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!