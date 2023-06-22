Proposal to make pedestrian greenways in Indy safer passes committee, goes to full council for vote

INDIANAPOLIS — An effort to improve pedestrian safety in Indianapolis is one step closer to becoming a reality after a proposal make greenway crossing zones safer passed out of committee.

The plan would allow the Department of Public Works to look at traffic data at each trail crossing across the city to determine if safety upgrades are needed.

A main upgrade would allow DPW to lower speeds in those areas, essentially making it like a school zone at each crossing.

It's something cyclists like Connie Szabo Schumucker say is needed after a record 40 people were killed last year while walking or riding in Indianapolis.

"Better for everyone, so no one else has to suffer the same consequences of a family member dying. Or a beloved coworker or a friend," Schumucker said. "Our work will probably never be done, unfortunately, because right now we are going through a pedestrian and bicyclist safety crisis."

The proposal has already passed unanimously out of the Public Works Committee and will go to the City-County Council for a full vote.