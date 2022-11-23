Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of woman missing more than 2 years

GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago.
Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week.
The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Merrillville woman, who had an intellectual disability, was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived.
Her remains were found by two hunters in October in a marshy Lake County field.
