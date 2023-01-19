Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Restricted travel on I-65 near Franklin for death investigation

I65 Death Investigation.JPG
INDOT
I65 Death Investigation.JPG
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 09:55:05-05

JOHNSON COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on I-65 near Franklin.

At least two lanes of southbound I-65 were restricted for an extended period of time around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine identified the person found shot as an 'adult male' with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

At this time the death is not considered a homicide, according to Perrine.

The incident remains under investigation.

TOP STORIES: Dad arrested after Beech Grove toddler caught on surveillance playing with loaded gun | Unedited police body cam video released from night Herman Whitfield III died | IU student stabbed on city bus was targetted because she was Asian, court docs allege | Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit | Change of venue for Delphi murder trial denied, jurors to be selected from outside county

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!