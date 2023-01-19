Restricted travel on I-65 near Franklin for death investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on I-65 near Franklin.

At least two lanes of southbound I-65 were restricted for an extended period of time around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine identified the person found shot as an 'adult male' with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

At this time the death is not considered a homicide, according to Perrine.

The incident remains under investigation.

