Restricted travel on I-65 near Franklin for death investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on I-65 near Franklin.
At least two lanes of southbound I-65 were restricted for an extended period of time around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine identified the person found shot as an 'adult male' with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
At this time the death is not considered a homicide, according to Perrine.
The incident remains under investigation.
Indiana State Police Detectives are conducting a death investigation on I-65 southbound at the 91.3 mile marker, just north of the Franklin Exit— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 19, 2023
Breaking News: Death investigation underway on I-65 SB mile marker 91, one mile north of Franklin. Traffic is restricted. Working to get more details. @wrtv @kanderson_WRTV pic.twitter.com/AZtcZNnOtt— Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) January 19, 2023