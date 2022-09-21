Funeral and visitation services for fallen Richmond Officer Seara Burton released

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department has released visitation and funeral details for fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Sunday at the Richmond City Building.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Teirenan Center at Richmond High School, 308 Hub Etchison Parkway.

After the funeral, there will be a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis where Burton will be laid to rest in the Heroes of Public Safety Section.

The procession route will be released later.

"The public is invited to attend services to show their respect and honor Officer Burton and her sacrifice for the City of Richmond," the police department said in a release.