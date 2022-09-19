Richmond police warn of scam using officer Seara Burton's name

RICHMOND — On the day on which officer Seara Burton is being transported back to Richmond, the Richmond Police Department is sharing information about a potential scam fundraiser using the fallen officer's name.

Monday afternoon, the police department shared on social media that the scam going around had already raised more than $3,500.

“At this time we encourage anybody that wishes to donate to check and make sure it is a legitimate fundraising event or account.”

The scam appears to be stating they are Seara Burton’s mother and is on the site Plumfund.

The department shared the following screenshots to make those aware of the scam.