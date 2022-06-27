Search underway for Indianapolis man missing in Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY — A search is underway for an Indianapolis man who went missing Sunday afternoon in Lake Monroe while he was boating with his friends, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

David Alejendor Mora-Segura, 34, disappeared beneath the water around 2 p.m., according to a press release.

He was wearing a personal flotation device when he got in the water, but it appears he slipped out of it, according to the release.

Crews searched until nightfall Sunday when operations were suspended. The search resumed on Monday.

Several agencies are assisting with the search.