Semi-truck driver dies after vehicle rolls over on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — An eastern Indiana man died Sunday when a semi-truck he was driving rolled over on Interstate 70, pinning him underneath, police say.

Billy Ray Ervine Jr. , 70, of Cambridge City was initially unable to be extricated from the wreckage but shortly after being removed he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash about 8:47 a.m. to the westbound lanes of I-70 near Shadeland Avenue. It was there the semi was found overturned, along with Ervine trapped and unresponsive.

Ervine was later extricated with help from a tow truck and Indianapolis firefighters.

An investigation found Ervine was driving west when he drove off the road, struck a concrete barrier and then went into the right ditch, causing the semi to turn on its side.

Investigators aren't sure what led to the crash. There were no skid marks on the road to indicate breaking, ISP said.

The crash is still under investigation.