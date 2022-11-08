Several apartments affected, occupants displaced in early morning blaze on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The occupants of at least 16 apartments were displaced after a fire early Tuesday at the Emerson Village Apartments complex on the city's southeast side, officials say.

Of those units, eight were heavily damaged in the blaze, according to Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

Crews responded about 4:30 a.m. to the apartment complex, in the 4100 block of Emerson Village Place, after receiving several calls indicating there was heavy fire coming from the building. The apartment complex is near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Shelbyville Road.

Once crews arrived, they saw a few people leaving the building, which had heavy smoke coming from the roof. Most people inside had already gotten out by the time responders got there.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, Reith said. All occupants were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Reith said it's not exactly clear exactly why or where the fire started, but it's believed to have begun at an upper level.

The fire department is coordinating with management and other agencies to ensure that the displaced occupants have temporary shelter.

An investigation is ongoing.