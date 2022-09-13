Silver Alert declared for 71-year-old man missing from Knightstown

KNIGHTSTOWN — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 71-year-old man missing from Knightstown since Friday evening.

Dwight Hood is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair, hazel eyes and a long mustache, according to the alert.

He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt around 6 p.m. Friday in Knightstown, according to the alert.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 765-529-4901.