Silver Alert declared for missing 19-year-old from Carmel

The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Chloe Bass, a 19 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 110 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Chole is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana and was last seen on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 5:00 Pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Chloe Bass, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or 911.
This concludes this Silver Alert.
