Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend man; police request help

SOUTH BEND — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an elderly man last seen Sunday afternoon.

Peter Metcalf, 79, of South Bend was last seen about 2:30 p.m., according to the alert from Indiana State Police.

The St. Joseph's County Police Department is investigating his disappearance.

Metcalf is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 157 pounds and was last seen wearing a black Air Force hat, navy blue coat, shirt and blue jeans.

He was spotted driving a 2016 Ford Edge with an Indiana license plate numbered WA9ND.

Anyone with information on Metcalf's whereabouts was urged to call 911 or St. Joseph County police at 574-255-0602.