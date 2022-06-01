Silver Alert declared for teen missing from Elkhart County

OSCELOA — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 14-year-old boy last seen Tuesday night in Elkhart County.

Jalen Winfield is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 116 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. in Osceola wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a glow in the dark skull, camo pants and black shoes, according to the alert.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 574-533-4151.