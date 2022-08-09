Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Elkhart

ELKHART — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from northern Indiana.

Samya Allen was last seen about 11:56 p.m. Monday, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued early Tuesday.

Samya is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 240 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt white lettering and black shorts, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175.