Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old from Columbus

COLUMBUS — Columbus Police are investigating the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl last seen Friday night around 10 p.m.

Police say Asa Watts was last seen in the 2600 block of Tally Road. Her family reported her missing and a Silver Alert was issued Saturday around 1 p.m.

Watts has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red Under Armour backpack, black zip up hoodie, gray shirt, black sweatpants and neon yellow tennis shoes.

Authorities believe she in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the Silver Alert.

If you have any information on Asa Watts, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.