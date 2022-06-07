Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Kosciusko County girl

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared in the disappearance of a missing girl from Syracuse.
Elizabeth Walters, 16, was last seen about 9:52 p.m. Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.
She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 115 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a red jacket, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Converse canvas high top tennis shoes with a peace symbol drawn on the tips.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call 911 or the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-3366.
TOP STORIES: One Indianapolis donut shop was named one of the best in the country for 2022 | Speller reinstated into Scripps National Spelling Bee after appeal | PHOTOS: The return of the Indy 500 Snake Pit | Indianapolis' 'The Broom Guy’ Jim Richter has died | Woman's ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her hit-and-run death