Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Scott County girl

MARLEY RICHIE.png
Provided
16-year-old Marley Richie
MARLEY RICHIE.png
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 13:05:36-04

SCOTT COUNTY — Authorities say a missing 16-year-old girl from Scott County is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Marley Richie was last seen Saturday, June 25 at 9:30 p.m. wearing a white tank top and black and blue checkered pajama pants.

Richie is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Marley Richie, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-5550 or 911.

RELATED: Shelbyville police searching for missing teen last seen in February

TOP STORIES: Anderson mom shares baby formula following loss of infant twin sons | Children's Museum says vendor review 'oversight' to blame for Juneteenth watermelon salad | Annual Motorcycles on Meridian discontinued | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Residents near Garfield Park show concern after music festival leaves trash, tire marks behind

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE