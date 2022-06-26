Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Scott County girl

SCOTT COUNTY — Authorities say a missing 16-year-old girl from Scott County is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Marley Richie was last seen Saturday, June 25 at 9:30 p.m. wearing a white tank top and black and blue checkered pajama pants.

Richie is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Marley Richie, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-5550 or 911.

