Silver Alert issued for missing McCordsville man

McCORDSVILLE — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing McCordsville man.

Wayne Hurd, 44, was last seen at 4:24 p.m. on Friday.

Hurd is described as a black male, 6 feet 5 inches tall, 240 pounds with balding with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black pants and black Sketcher shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Wayne Hurd, contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.