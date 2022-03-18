Watch
State police, Marion Co. Coroner responding to fatal crash on southbound I-465 near I-74 ramp

Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation
First responders are at the scene of a fatal crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 465, Indiana State Police and the Marion County Coroner's Office say.
INDIANAPOLIS — First responders are at the scene of a fatal crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 465, Indiana State Police and the Marion County Coroner's Office say.

Troopers were responded at about 2:47 p.m. for the crash, which occurred on I-465 near the Interstate 74 ramp and U.S. 421.

The exact circumstances of the crash aren't yet known.

ISP Capt. Ron Galaviz said information is still being gathered and will be released later as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

