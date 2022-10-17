Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood infant believed to be with mother

GREENWOOD — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 1-year-old boy from Greenwood who may be with his mother.

Jaxon Martin was last seen about 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued about 9:30 a.m. He's believed to be with Daiana Mitchell, 23, his mother.

Jaxon is described as about 2 feet, 1 inch tall and 20 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped onesie with gray socks.

Mitchell is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with white sleeves and light blue jeans and driving a green 2014 Ford Escape with an expired Indiana plate of REA502.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336.