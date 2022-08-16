Student with handgun found on Shortridge High School campus

INDIANAPOLIS — Shortridge High School in Indianapolis went on lockdown Tuesday after a student with a handgun was found on campus.

Dennis Thomas, the school's principal, told parents in an email the school was on lockdown for 50 minutes and it was later downgraded to a strong hold, which means the movement of students and staff is controlled and limited.

Thomas said the situation is being handled by the school's policy and reminded them weapons aren't allowed at school.

Additional details about the situation haven't been released by the high school or the Indianapolis Public Schools Police Department.

WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster

"Parents, you are the most effective resource we have for helping children remain safe at school," he wrote. "Those resources include strong two-way communication; reporting any threat of harm toward students, to the school, law enforcement, or both; and using safety protocols to create an environment that reassures our students that they are safe to learn."