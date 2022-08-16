Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Student with handgun found on Shortridge High School campus

shortridge high school police.jpg
WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
Students and staff at Shortridge High School were placed on a lockdown on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a student with a handgun was found on campus, according to the school's principal.
shortridge high school police.jpg
Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 15:30:23-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Shortridge High School in Indianapolis went on lockdown Tuesday after a student with a handgun was found on campus.

Dennis Thomas, the school's principal, told parents in an email the school was on lockdown for 50 minutes and it was later downgraded to a strong hold, which means the movement of students and staff is controlled and limited.

Thomas said the situation is being handled by the school's policy and reminded them weapons aren't allowed at school.

Additional details about the situation haven't been released by the high school or the Indianapolis Public Schools Police Department.

shortridge high school.jpg

"Parents, you are the most effective resource we have for helping children remain safe at school," he wrote. "Those resources include strong two-way communication; reporting any threat of harm toward students, to the school, law enforcement, or both; and using safety protocols to create an environment that reassures our students that they are safe to learn."

TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!